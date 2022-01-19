Nearly 50,000 People Contract COVID-19 in Mexico in Past Day - Health Secretariat

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The daily increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico has set a new record since the beginning of the pandemic - the diagnosis was confirmed in 49,343 people over the past 24 hours.

According to updated statistics from the Mexican Secretariat of Health, the total number of COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the epidemic has reached 4,434,758, with a daily increase of 49,343 cases, and 306,212 people currently sick.

A total of 320 people died from complications in the past day, and 301,789 died since the beginning of the epidemic in March 2020.