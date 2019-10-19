UrduPoint.com
Nearly 90 People Injured In Riots On General Strike Day In Spain's Catalonia - Medics

Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:40 AM

Nearly 90 People Injured in Riots on General Strike Day in Spain's Catalonia - Medics

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Nearly 90 people have sustained wounds during the ongoing unrest across Spain's region of Catalonia amid a general strike in the area on Friday, medics said.

The regional medical emergency service said late on Friday that 89 people had asked for medical assistance, including 60 people in Barcelona, where radical activist riots were underway. The others are from Lleida, Tarragona and Girona. There are members of the security forces among those wounded.

Catalan law enforcement agency Mossos de Escuadra said that 31 people were detained on Friday. El Pais news outlet said one of its reporters was among those detained.

Other reporters covering the Barcelona protests posted videos on their social networks, showing police violence against people wearing press vests.

However, the protesters acted violently against the reporters, too. Since the beginning of this week, demonstrators carried out several acid attacks against the reporters.

The unrest across Catalonia began on Monday when a Spanish court gave prison terms to nine out of 12 pro-independence Catalan politicians accused of having a role in the 2017 unauthorized regional independence referendum.

Nearly 650 people, including over 200 security officers, have been injured in the riots and about 130 people detained since then.

