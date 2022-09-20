Nearly 95% of Kherson Region Fully Controlled by Russia, Referendum Will Be Held- Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Nearly 95% of the Kherson region is under the full control of Russia, Kherson Deputy Governor Kirill Stremousov said on Tuesday, adding that the referendum on joining Russia will be held.

"There are literally several settlements, but they are a buffer zone, where the attacks of the Ukranazis are still being repelled, although, as the military says, they have already died out.

Almost 95% of the Kherson region is under the complete control of the Russian army. The referendum will be held if the documents are signed now. And the question of joining Russia will be resolved," Stremousov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.