Nearly Half of New COVID-19 Patients in Moscow Younger Than 45 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) People younger than 45 account for nearly 50 percent of the new coronavirus patients registered in Moscow, with the infection confirmed in 17 more children, the city's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow's case count was updated by 448 to 2,923.

"Among the new patients, there are 199 people aged 18 to 45, 159 people aged 46 to 65, and 73 others who are older 65. In addition, the coronavirus was confirmed in 17 children," the center reported,

All patients and those who have come into close contact with them are being under medical supervision.

Women constitute 53.5 percent of the new cases, according to the center.