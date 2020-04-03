UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly Half Of New COVID-19 Patients In Moscow Younger Than 45 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:18 PM

Nearly Half of New COVID-19 Patients in Moscow Younger Than 45 - Response Center

People younger than 45 account for nearly 50 percent of the new coronavirus patients registered in Moscow, with the infection confirmed in 17 more children, the city's COVID-19 response center said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) People younger than 45 account for nearly 50 percent of the new coronavirus patients registered in Moscow, with the infection confirmed in 17 more children, the city's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow's case count was updated by 448 to 2,923.

"Among the new patients, there are 199 people aged 18 to 45, 159 people aged 46 to 65, and 73 others who are older 65. In addition, the coronavirus was confirmed in 17 children," the center reported,

All patients and those who have come into close contact with them are being under medical supervision.

Women constitute 53.5 percent of the new cases, according to the center.

Related Topics

Moscow Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 4 in 5 (86%) respondents of a global survey a ..

12 minutes ago

Jamia Naeemia issues “Fatwa” about Juma prayer ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC+ Oil Producers to Discuss Potential 10Mln BPD ..

4 minutes ago

Tobacco export increases over 49%, reaches US $ 25 ..

2 minutes ago

Samsung to post relatively solid Q1 earnings despi ..

14 minutes ago

62 corona awareness squads constituted in Khanewal ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.