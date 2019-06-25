Netanyahu Calls Israel-Russia-US Security Advisers' Meeting 'Good Start'

(@imziishan)

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Tuesday the trilateral meeting between the national security advisers of Israel, Russia and the United States "a good start" that will be continued.

Netanyahu addressed Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat ahead of their talks on Syria in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Netanyahu said that he hoped the continuation of the trilateral talks could perhaps take place again in Jerusalem.

The Israeli prime minister added that all three sides were interested in withdrawing all foreign forces that entered Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 out of the country.