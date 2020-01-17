UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu 'More Optimistic' About Resolving Issachar's Case After Call With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:38 PM

Netanyahu 'More Optimistic' About Resolving Issachar's Case After Call With Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjanim Netanyahu said on Friday that, after his recent call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he felt great optimism for positive "resolution" of the case of Israeli national Naama Issachar who is serving a prison term on drug charges in Russia

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjanim Netanyahu said on Friday that, after his recent call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he felt great optimism for positive "resolution" of the case of Israeli national Naama Issachar who is serving a prison term on drug charges in Russia.

On Thursday, the two leaders held telephone talks in the run-up to Putin's visit to Israel next week. On January 22, the Russian president will attend commemorative events in Israel dedicated to Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the Red Army's liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

"I spoke again yesterday with President Putin regarding Naama Issachar. I felt that he has genuine readiness to reach a solution. I am much more optimistic. I cannot go into details but we will continue to do everything in order to bring Naama home.

And until then, we will continue to support both her family and her," Netanyahu said, as quoted by his office.

Israeli-US national Issachar was arrested at a Moscow airport in April while on layover from Israel to India, with nine grams of marijuana found in her rucksack. As a result, the young woman was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison on drug smuggling and possession charges.

The penalty has been harshly criticized in Israel as disproportionate since the amount of drugs found is allowed for personal use in Israel, though it is considered illegal in Russia.

Issachar's defense has said that it plans to file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights and is working on a second appeal with a Moscow court after the first one was dismissed in mid-December.

Related Topics

India Resolution Prime Minister Army Israel Moscow Russia Drugs Visit Young Vladimir Putin January April Women Family From Airport Court

Recent Stories

Widows of police officials issued aid

2 minutes ago

Scorecard from India v Australia 2nd one-day inter ..

2 minutes ago

US to Do Utmost to Help Zelenskyy Get Corruption O ..

2 minutes ago

Borrell Says EU Can Send Troops to Libya for Cease ..

2 minutes ago

Kurdish-Led Syrian Forces Refute Claims They Relea ..

8 minutes ago

'Faisalabad expo centre' through public-private pa ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.