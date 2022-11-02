UrduPoint.com

Netanyahu's Likud Party Leading In Israeli Elections After 62% Of Ballots Processed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Netanyahu's Likud Party Leading in Israeli Elections After 62% of Ballots Processed

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Israeli Central Elections Committee said on Wednesday, after processing 62% of the ballots, that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party leads the parliamentary elections.

The vote count on Wednesday morning showed that Likud became the largest seat-holder in the Knesset with 33 seats, while incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party came in second with 25 seats. The Religious Zionism party ranked third with 14.

The Ultra-Orthodox religious political party Shas and Defense Minister Beni Gantz's National Unity Party received 12 seats each; United Torah Judaism religious conservative party and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beytenu (Israel Our Home) party secured six mandates each.

The Hadash-Ta'al Arab party union and the Israeli Labor Party got four seats each. Meanwhile, the United Arab List (Ra'am) party and left-wing Meretz did not reach the electoral threshold, along with the Arab political party Balad.

In this scenario, Netanyahu could form a right-wing religious coalition with his traditional partners, backed by a parliamentary majority of 69 mandates.

The Central Elections Committee plans to complete the processing of ballots by Thursday.

On Tuesday, Israel held its fifth snap elections in the past three and a half years due to failure to form a stable political coalition.

