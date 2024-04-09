New Cameroonian coach signs contract in absence of governing body officials

YAOUNDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) New head coach of Cameroon national men's football team Belgian Marc Brys signed his contract on Monday but officials of Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) did not attend the signing ceremony.

FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto'o in a statement said, they could not attend the ceremony because they received the invitation letter "two hours before the said ceremony".

"Unfortunately, we are busy organizing the funeral of our late father, and for this reason we will not be able to attend the ceremony," said Eto'o whose late father's funeral will take place at the weekend.

Last week, a deadlock erupted after the country's Minister of sports and Physical education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi announced the appointment of 61-year-old Brys to replace Rigobert Song. FECAFOOT said it did not agree with the appointment because it "was not involved in the procedure leading to the appointment" and gave Eto'o 72 hours to appoint a new coaching staff for the team.