New Cameroonian Coach Signs Contract In Absence Of Governing Body Officials
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM
YAOUNDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) New head coach of Cameroon national men's football team Belgian Marc Brys signed his contract on Monday but officials of Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) did not attend the signing ceremony.
FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto'o in a statement said, they could not attend the ceremony because they received the invitation letter "two hours before the said ceremony".
"Unfortunately, we are busy organizing the funeral of our late father, and for this reason we will not be able to attend the ceremony," said Eto'o whose late father's funeral will take place at the weekend.
Last week, a deadlock erupted after the country's Minister of sports and Physical education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi announced the appointment of 61-year-old Brys to replace Rigobert Song. FECAFOOT said it did not agree with the appointment because it "was not involved in the procedure leading to the appointment" and gave Eto'o 72 hours to appoint a new coaching staff for the team.
Recent Stories
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
More Stories From World
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
Mongolia issues warning over heavy dust, snow storms2 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher11 minutes ago
-
Turkey imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war11 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's new scheme to attract investment sees double-digit applications12 minutes ago
-
Infectious pertussis disease rising in Philippines with 54 deaths12 minutes ago
-
New air route links Changsha, Mongolia12 minutes ago
-
Barcelona meet their past in Paris while Atletico look for home boost in Champions League12 minutes ago
-
Cotton futures close higher12 minutes ago
-
China's top political advisor meets National Assembly of Vietnam chairman12 minutes ago
-
Son of Spanish actor goes on trial over Thai island murder32 minutes ago
-
Israel vows response to Turkey's 'unilateral violations' of trade deals32 minutes ago