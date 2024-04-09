Open Menu

New Cameroonian Coach Signs Contract In Absence Of Governing Body Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM

New Cameroonian coach signs contract in absence of governing body officials

YAOUNDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) New head coach of Cameroon national men's football team Belgian Marc Brys signed his contract on Monday but officials of Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) did not attend the signing ceremony.

FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto'o in a statement said, they could not attend the ceremony because they received the invitation letter "two hours before the said ceremony".

"Unfortunately, we are busy organizing the funeral of our late father, and for this reason we will not be able to attend the ceremony," said Eto'o whose late father's funeral will take place at the weekend.

Last week, a deadlock erupted after the country's Minister of sports and Physical education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi announced the appointment of 61-year-old Brys to replace Rigobert Song. FECAFOOT said it did not agree with the appointment because it "was not involved in the procedure leading to the appointment" and gave Eto'o 72 hours to appoint a new coaching staff for the team.

Related Topics

Football Sports Education Cameroon Coach

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

2 hours ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

3 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

15 hours ago
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

15 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

15 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

15 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

15 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

15 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

15 hours ago

More Stories From World