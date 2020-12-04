UrduPoint.com
New Delhi Calls For Observation Of Agreements In Galwan Valley After US Report To Congress

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:13 AM

New Delhi Calls for Observation of Agreements in Galwan Valley After US Report to Congress

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The maintenance of peace along the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley, following a series of clashes between Indian and Chinese troops earlier in the year, rests on Beijing and New Delhi's adherence to a range of agreements concerning the disputed region, Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

During a press conference, Srivastava was asked for his opinion on the US Economic and Security Review Commission's 2020 report, which was submitted to Congress earlier in the week. In the report, the commission said that China may have "planned" the clash that broke out this past June and raised tensions along the border.

"I would stress that the core issue remains that both sides need to strictly follow the various bilateral agreements and protocols in their entirety including the 1993 and 1996 agreement on maintenance of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the border areas which require that there should not be amassing of troops," the spokesman said.

Srivastava added that both India and China should recognize the current Line of Actual Control and take no action to alter it.

Military personnel from the Indian and Chinese armed forces took part this past June in fierce clashes in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin, leaving both sides with casualties. Standoffs continued throughout the summer, with clashes reported well into September.

Following a meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit this past September, the foreign ministers from both countries agreed to de-escalate tensions.

