UrduPoint.com

New Election Possible In N.Ireland If Stalemate Continues: UK

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM

New election possible in N.Ireland if stalemate continues: UK

Fresh elections could be held in Northern Ireland if a deadline passes without the resumption of power-sharing government in Belfast, a senior British minister indicated on Thursday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Fresh elections could be held in Northern Ireland if a deadline passes without the resumption of power-sharing government in Belfast, a senior British minister indicated on Thursday.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he would "assess carefully all options" if there is no change to the political stand-off sparked by a row over post-Brexit trading rules.

"The restoration of the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland is an absolute priority for my government," Heaton-Harris wrote in the Irish Times before a British-Irish conference in Dublin.

"If this stalemate continues, sadly, I will have to do more," he added.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for almost a year because of a walk-out by the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The DUP collapsed the power-sharing executive with pro-Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein in February 2022 because of its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol, signed between London and Brussels as part of the UK's Brexit divorce from the European Union, governs trade in the British province, and keeps Northern Ireland in the European single market and customs union.

The DUP wants the deal overhauled or scrapped entirely, arguing it casts Northern Ireland adrift from the rest of the UK and makes a united Ireland more likely.

It had been due to share power with Sinn Fein, who became the biggest party in the assembly after elections last May.

"The DUP are hiding behind the protocol," Sinn Fein's first minister-elect Michelle O'Neill told a news conference in London.

"I suspect it's a lot more about the election result in May. I suspect it's because they don't want to serve alongside a republican first minister," she said.

Northern Ireland was created just over a century ago as a pro-UK, Protestant-majority entity under British rule, as Ireland cast off colonial governance from London and later became a republic.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Century European Union Divorce Brussels London Dublin Belfast Ireland United Kingdom Brexit February May Market All From Government Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Attempts to Exclude Russia From Middle East Settle ..

Attempts to Exclude Russia From Middle East Settlement Untenable - Russian Ambas ..

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman stresses for women rights in ..

Provincial Ombudsman stresses for women rights in society

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Oil Production, Exports in January Approx ..

Russia's Oil Production, Exports in January Approximately at December Level - No ..

3 minutes ago
 Minorities need to focus on education, capabilitie ..

Minorities need to focus on education, capabilities for ending poverty, deprivat ..

3 minutes ago
 DC Kamber-Shahdadkot presides meeting of DCCN

DC Kamber-Shahdadkot presides meeting of DCCN

11 seconds ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues order regard ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues order regarding hearing on plea seeking IC ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.