New Mexico Governor Signs Law Requiring Body Cameras On All Police Officers - Statement

Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

New Mexico Governor Signs Law Requiring Body Cameras on All Police Officers - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The governor of the US state of New Mexico has signed into law a measure compelling all serving police officers to wear body cameras to record their actions as a deterrent to the unlawful use of force, her office announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Wednesday requiring New Mexico police officers to wear body cameras as a deterrent against unlawful use of force and establishing strengthened accountability measures in instances of inappropriate excessive force," the release said.

The camera requirement applies to city police, county sheriff's agencies as well as state police and the Department of Public Safety, the governor's office said.

"Law enforcement agencies must maintain the body camera footage for at least 120 days. Police who interfere with the devices or otherwise flout the camera requirement could face penalties for withholding evidence," the release said.

Also, New Mexico State Senate Bill 8 establishes that the Law Enforcement academy board will now permanently revoke the certification of any police officer who is found guilty, pleads guilty, or pleads no contest to a crime involving unlawful use or threatened use of force in the line of duty, the release added.

