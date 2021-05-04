New Slovakian Government Wins Mandatory Confidence Vote in Parliament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) On Tuesday, the new Slovakian government appointed by President Zuzana Caputova won a mandatory confidence vote in the parliament, triggered by a secret purchase of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Lawmakers voted 89-55 in the parliament session that was broadcast live.

On April 1, Caputova appointed the new government after Prime Minister Igor Matovic resigned over the scandal linked to a secret deal to buy Sputnik V.

Slovakia received the first batch of Sputnik V on March 1. The purchase was initiated by Matovic and former Health Minister Marek Krajci. The decision to purchase the Russian vaccine without the approval of the European regulator beforehand received massive backlash, which resulted in Krajci and Matovic quitting their posts. The new cabinet is now headed by Eduard Heger, while Matovic took the post of deputy prime minister and head of the finance ministry.