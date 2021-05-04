UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Slovakian Government Wins Mandatory Confidence Vote In Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

New Slovakian Government Wins Mandatory Confidence Vote in Parliament

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) On Tuesday, the new Slovakian government appointed by President Zuzana Caputova won a mandatory confidence vote in the parliament, triggered by a secret purchase of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Lawmakers voted 89-55 in the parliament session that was broadcast live.

On April 1, Caputova appointed the new government after Prime Minister Igor Matovic resigned over the scandal linked to a secret deal to buy Sputnik V.

Slovakia received the first batch of Sputnik V on March 1. The purchase was initiated by Matovic and former Health Minister Marek Krajci. The decision to purchase the Russian vaccine without the approval of the European regulator beforehand received massive backlash, which resulted in Krajci and Matovic quitting their posts. The new cabinet is now headed by Eduard Heger, while Matovic took the post of deputy prime minister and head of the finance ministry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Russia Parliament Vote Buy March April Post Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

LWMC to distribute 1.5 million biodegradable bags ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister seeks report from RPO DG Khan

1 minute ago

Replenishment of EU Gas Reserves Remains Stagnant ..

1 minute ago

Monaco Grand Prix to allow 7,500 spectators

24 minutes ago

SAU starts experimental work to reduce dogs reprod ..

24 minutes ago

Shaukat directs timely completion of uplift scheme ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.