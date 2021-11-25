New US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Illegitimate - Russian Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:04 PM

New US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project are illegitimate and look like an "obsession," Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) New US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project are illegitimate and look like an "obsession," Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"The next legislatively stipulated sanctions imposed by the US administration against companies associated with Nord Stream 2 look like a manifestation of a real obsession .

.. The arguments about the exclusively commercial nature of this project, which is really extremely important for stable energy supply and maintaining the competitiveness of Germany and the European Union in general, are well known, we have regularly presented them," Zakharova told a briefing.

More Stories From World

