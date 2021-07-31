UrduPoint.com

New US Sanctions Target Cuban National Revolutionary Police, Head Of Force - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:40 AM

New US Sanctions Target Cuban National Revolutionary Police, Head of Force - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The United States has targeted the Cuban National Revolutionary Police and the head of the force in its latest round of sanctions against the island nation, the Treasury Department announced on Friday.

The Cuban National Revolutionary Police, Oscar Alejandro Callejas Valcarce, and Eddy Manuel Sierra Arias have been added to the US Specially Designated Nationals List on Friday, according to the Treasury.

Related Topics

Police United States Oscar

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

8 minutes ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

8 minutes ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

8 minutes ago
 Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capa ..

Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.