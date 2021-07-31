New US Sanctions Target Cuban National Revolutionary Police, Head of Force - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The United States has targeted the Cuban National Revolutionary Police and the head of the force in its latest round of sanctions against the island nation, the Treasury Department announced on Friday.

The Cuban National Revolutionary Police, Oscar Alejandro Callejas Valcarce, and Eddy Manuel Sierra Arias have been added to the US Specially Designated Nationals List on Friday, according to the Treasury.