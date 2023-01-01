WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Two people died, and about 700 fires occurred in Poland due to New Year's fireworks, State Fire Service spokesman Karol Kierzkowski said on Sunday.

"On New Year's Eve, about 700 fires caused by fireworks were recorded.

Most often, there were fires of garbage bins, hedges, and cars," Kierzkowski told reporters, adding that 12 vehicles were damaged.

According to him, as a result of the fires, seven people were injured, and two died.

In total, firefighters were called more than 1,200 times on New Year's Eve, with 149 calls turning out to be false.