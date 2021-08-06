New York State Assembly Tells Cuomo Lawyers to Provide Evidence Against His Impeachment

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The New State Assembly has told Governor Andrew Cuomo's lawyers to provide evidence they may have in his favor in impeachment proceedings scheduled to begin next week against the governor accused of sexually harassing nearly a dozen women co-workers.

"We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client," said a statement from the New York State Assembly, quoting the advice relayed by its Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine to Cuomo's lawyers through the independent counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell.

It said the Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet in Albany on Monday, August 9.

"Accordingly, we invite you to provide any additional evidence or written submissions that you would like the Committee to consider before its work concludes," the statement said. "To the extent that you wish to share any such materials with the Committee, please do so by no later than 5:00 pm on August 13, 2021.

"

The impeachment proceedings come after New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that a months-long investigation into allegations against the 63-year-old Cuomo concluded that he harassed at least 11 women colleagues, including younger ones, in violation of state and Federal law. The investigation also revealed that he and a senior aide attempted to retaliate against the victims.

President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat and long-time political ally of the governor, has led calls by a growing number of lawmakers and party officials that Cuomo must resign.

A Marist poll released on Wednesday also showed that nearly two-thirds of New York State residents wanted Cuomo to step down.

Cuomo, in office for a decade, has refused to resign. He denies the allegations of wrongdoing and inappropriate conduct, claiming that the investigation weaponized his "everyday interactions".