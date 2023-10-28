Open Menu

New Zealand Win Toss, Bowl First Against Australia In World Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 10:40 AM

New Zealand win toss, bowl first against Australia in World Cup

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first in their World Cup clash with five-time champions Australia on Saturday.

The Black Caps, runners-up at the last two World Cups, are well-placed to reach the semi-finals with four wins from five games.

They have made one change from the side which suffered their only loss so far to India at the same Himalayan venue last week.

Jimmy Neesham comes in to replace Mark Chapman, who has a calf injury.

For Australia, opener Travis Head plays his first match of the World Cup after breaking his hand in South Africa on the eve of the tournament.

He replaces all-rounder Cameron Green.

Australia are currently fourth in the 10-team table with three wins and two losses.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wkt), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (capt/wkt), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Related Topics

India World Australia Young David Same Conway Mitchell South Africa Mark Chapman Mitchell Santner Travis Head Adam Zampa Marais Erasmus Sharfuddoula TV From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

9 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

12 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

13 hours ago
Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

13 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

14 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

16 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

16 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World