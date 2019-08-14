MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday that letting Christchurch shooting suspect Brenton Tarrant send a letter from his jail cell was a mistake.

The hand-written letter was reportedly posted on the 4chan imageboard. In it, the alleged white supremacist accused of killing 51 people in two mosques in March writes about who inspired his political and social views.

"I think every New Zealander would have an expectation that this individual should not be able to share his hateful message from behind bars," Ardern was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald daily.

The letter is reported to be addressed to a person named Alan who is said to live in Russia. The 28-year-old also discussed his last trip to Russia.

Inmates in New Zealand are allowed to send and receive letters but they can be confiscated if contents are deemed inappropriate. Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said they had never had to deal with a terror suspect and suggested changing these rules.