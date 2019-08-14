UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand's Ardern Admits Mistake After Christchurch Shooter Sends Letter From Jail

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 04:50 PM

New Zealand's Ardern Admits Mistake After Christchurch Shooter Sends Letter From Jail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday that letting Christchurch shooting suspect Brenton Tarrant send a letter from his jail cell was a mistake.

The hand-written letter was reportedly posted on the 4chan imageboard. In it, the alleged white supremacist accused of killing 51 people in two mosques in March writes about who inspired his political and social views.

"I think every New Zealander would have an expectation that this individual should not be able to share his hateful message from behind bars," Ardern was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald daily.

The letter is reported to be addressed to a person named Alan who is said to live in Russia. The 28-year-old also discussed his last trip to Russia.

Inmates in New Zealand are allowed to send and receive letters but they can be confiscated if contents are deemed inappropriate. Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said they had never had to deal with a terror suspect and suggested changing these rules.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Jail Christchurch March From Share New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in New Zealand organises Eid exhibitio ..

38 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Com ..

1 hour ago

Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to South Afric ..

2 hours ago

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.