New Zealand's Average Hourly Earnings Up 5.2 Pct Annually
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) New Zealand's average ordinary time hourly earnings increased by 5.2 percent in the year to the March 2024 quarter, while annual wage cost inflation was 4.1 percent, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Wednesday.
"Although wage cost inflation eased and average hourly earnings growth started to slow this quarter, annual growth remained high for the two surveys," said Stats NZ business employment insights manager Sue Chapman.
The health care and social assistance industry was a large contributor to the annual increase, Chapman said, adding total average hourly earnings were up 8.
1 percent and wage cost inflation was 6.3 percent in this industry.
Over the last decade, men received an increase of 43 percent, and women received an increase of 50 percent to hourly earnings, she said.
Women's average ordinary time hourly earnings rose 6.9 percent in the year to the March 2024 quarter, driven by the health care and social assistance and education and training industries, Stats NZ said.
Recent Stories
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
More Stories From World
-
UK local polls could determine PM Sunak's fate6 seconds ago
-
Heatwave engulfs Bangladesh with record temperature since 198914 seconds ago
-
US novelist Paul Auster dies aged 7721 seconds ago
-
Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid come back to snatch draw at Bayern20 minutes ago
-
Russian missile attack kills three in Ukraine's Odesa: mayor20 minutes ago
-
S. Korea discussing participation in AUKUS tech pact: defence minister20 minutes ago
-
Southern China road collapse kills 19: state media20 minutes ago
-
April temperatures in Bangladesh hottest on record: forecaster50 minutes ago
-
Police use tear gas, water cannon against Georgia pro-EU protesters1 hour ago
-
Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid come back to snatch draw at Bayern1 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower2 hours ago
-
Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan2 hours ago