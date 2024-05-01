Open Menu

New Zealand's Average Hourly Earnings Up 5.2 Pct Annually

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM

New Zealand's average hourly earnings up 5.2 pct annually

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) New Zealand's average ordinary time hourly earnings increased by 5.2 percent in the year to the March 2024 quarter, while annual wage cost inflation was 4.1 percent, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Wednesday.

"Although wage cost inflation eased and average hourly earnings growth started to slow this quarter, annual growth remained high for the two surveys," said Stats NZ business employment insights manager Sue Chapman.

The health care and social assistance industry was a large contributor to the annual increase, Chapman said, adding total average hourly earnings were up 8.

1 percent and wage cost inflation was 6.3 percent in this industry.

Over the last decade, men received an increase of 43 percent, and women received an increase of 50 percent to hourly earnings, she said.

Women's average ordinary time hourly earnings rose 6.9 percent in the year to the March 2024 quarter, driven by the health care and social assistance and education and training industries, Stats NZ said.

Related Topics

Business Education March Women Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment New Zealand

Recent Stories

World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

12 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

12 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

17 hours ago
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

17 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

17 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

17 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

18 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

18 hours ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

19 hours ago

More Stories From World