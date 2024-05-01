(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) New Zealand's average ordinary time hourly earnings increased by 5.2 percent in the year to the March 2024 quarter, while annual wage cost inflation was 4.1 percent, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Wednesday.

"Although wage cost inflation eased and average hourly earnings growth started to slow this quarter, annual growth remained high for the two surveys," said Stats NZ business employment insights manager Sue Chapman.

The health care and social assistance industry was a large contributor to the annual increase, Chapman said, adding total average hourly earnings were up 8.

1 percent and wage cost inflation was 6.3 percent in this industry.

Over the last decade, men received an increase of 43 percent, and women received an increase of 50 percent to hourly earnings, she said.

Women's average ordinary time hourly earnings rose 6.9 percent in the year to the March 2024 quarter, driven by the health care and social assistance and education and training industries, Stats NZ said.