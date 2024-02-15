Open Menu

New Zealand's Port Hills Suffers Large Wildfire

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 12:10 PM

New Zealand's Port Hills suffers large wildfire

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) New Zealand fire crews were responding to a large vegetation fire in the Port Hills near Christchurch, covering about 650 hectares, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said on Thursday.

A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday hours after the large fire broke out, seven years after the devastating February 2017 fires that burned more than 1,600 hectares of land in the Port Hills, claiming the life of one firefighter and destroying nine homes and two other structures.

Wednesday's fire forced evacuations from 80 properties, with no homes having been lost in the blaze.

Local conditions in New Zealand's Canterbury in late summer this year were conducive to wildfire development, said Nathanael Melia, director and principal scientist at Climate Prescience, a climate change consultancy.

"In contrast to the stormy 2022/2023 summer, 2023/2024 is a big El Nino season, and the globe continues at record temperature levels," Melia said, adding ongoing drought conditions above extreme fire risk thresholds are the background.

George Perry, a professor of the school of Environment, University of Auckland, said the changing climate is increasing the frequency and severity of wildfires, and escalating the risks not just in rural areas but also where people feel more secure like the edges of cities.

Related Topics

Fire Drought Christchurch Auckland George February 2017 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

12 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

12 hours ago
 ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

13 hours ago
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

13 hours ago
 MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology de ..

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

13 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

14 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

14 hours ago
 Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

14 hours ago
 03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunge ..

03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)

14 hours ago

More Stories From World