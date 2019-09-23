NewsOne Broadcaster Asks UN to Protect Freedom of Expression in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Ukrainian broadcaster NewsOne sent on Monday a letter to the local UN coordinator with a request that they protect the freedom of expression in the country.

In early September, the Ukrainian National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting decided to revoke NewsOne's license in the wake of the broadcaster's unsuccessful attempt to organize a joint teleconference with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel in July. Head of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Freedom of Speech Committee Nestor Shufrych has called the plan politically motivated, while the head of the Opposition Platform-For Life party, Yuriy Boyko, has urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to issue a harsh response.

"The NewsOne broadcaster calls on the international community to support the freedom of expression in Ukraine.

The relevant request was brought by the NewsOne journalists to the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Ukraine. The letter was submitted to Public Information Officer for United Nations in Ukraine Olena Laba," a NewsOne journalist said.

The journalist stressed that this had been the ninth letter such letter to be submitted.

NewsOne announced its plans for a joint teleconference with Rossiya 1 on July 12. However, four days prior to the air date, NewsOne said it was abandoning its plans over the multiple threats it had received ” the initiative triggered public outrage, with the nation's chief prosecutor accusing NewsOne of state treason.