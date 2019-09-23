UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NewsOne Broadcaster Asks UN To Protect Freedom Of Expression In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:40 PM

NewsOne Broadcaster Asks UN to Protect Freedom of Expression in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Ukrainian broadcaster NewsOne sent on Monday a letter to the local UN coordinator with a request that they protect the freedom of expression in the country.

In early September, the Ukrainian National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting decided to revoke NewsOne's license in the wake of the broadcaster's unsuccessful attempt to organize a joint teleconference with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel in July. Head of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Freedom of Speech Committee Nestor Shufrych has called the plan politically motivated, while the head of the Opposition Platform-For Life party, Yuriy Boyko, has urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to issue a harsh response.

"The NewsOne broadcaster calls on the international community to support the freedom of expression in Ukraine.

The relevant request was brought by the NewsOne journalists to the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Ukraine. The letter was submitted to Public Information Officer for United Nations in Ukraine Olena Laba," a NewsOne journalist said.

The journalist stressed that this had been the ninth letter such letter to be submitted.

NewsOne announced its plans for a joint teleconference with Rossiya 1 on July 12. However, four days prior to the air date, NewsOne said it was abandoning its plans over the multiple threats it had received ” the initiative triggered public outrage, with the nation's chief prosecutor accusing NewsOne of state treason.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia July September TV Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Energy Minister Expected to Speak at Russian ..

1 minute ago

Decision to suspend UK parliament was 'unlawful': ..

1 minute ago

33,520 kanals state land retrieved in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Senate body directs for timely release of funds un ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 8 Newborn Babies Killed in Fire in Algeri ..

2 minutes ago

DC Khairpur for stepping up drive against stray do ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.