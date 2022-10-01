WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for Ukraine to join NATO is the "worst idea ever," Newsweek deputy opinion editor Jason Fields said on Friday.

"Admitting Ukraine to the alliance, Mr. Zelensky, is the worst idea ever," Fields said in an opinion piece.

Fields said admitting Ukraine in NATO would drag the United States and its NATO allies into a war with Russia that may lead to nuclear warfare and threaten the existence of humanity.

Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to join NATO in an expedited manner.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in earlier remarks that Ukraine's bid to join NATO should be addressed at another time.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on the statement by Zelenskyy, reiterated the alliance's position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on NATO's "open door" policy, but emphasized that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself.