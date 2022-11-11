NFL, Washington Commanders Sued for Charges of Misleading on Probe - DC Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The National Football League (NFL) and Washington Commanders, along with their respective owners, are being sued for allegedly misleading the public on a probe of workplace misconduct, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said at a press conference.

"Today, we're filing a consumer protection lawsuit, a civil lawsuit against Dan Snyder, the Washington commanders, the National Football League, and the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive residents of the district of Columbia about their investigation into a toxic workplace culture that impacted employees, especially women," Racine said during a press conference on Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges that Snyder lied to the consumers when affirming he was totally unaware of the toxic culture in the DC Commanders, as "evidence" has shown that he oversaw everything and even encouraged the behaviors, Racine said.

Furthermore, Racine added that Snyder's "false statements" were meant to protect his continued financial benefits as the head of the Commanders.

Another part of the lawsuit targets the repeated "misleading" statements regarding the investigations into alleged sexual harassment.

"They did all of this to hide the truth, protect their images and let the profits continue to roll," Racine said.

In early April, New York Attorney General, and five other attorney generals addressed a letter to the NFL, requesting that Commissioner Goodell look into the allegations of gender violence made by over two dozens employees.