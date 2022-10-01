UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua Breaks Diplomatic Ties With Netherlands Over Interference - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry on Saturday announced a break of diplomatic relations with the Netherlands over the interference in the Nicaraguan affairs by Dutch Ambassador to Central America Christine Pirenne and disrespectful treatment of the country's nationals.

"The Nicaraguan ministry of external relations of the government of reconciliation and national unity informs the Dutch authorities about our decision to immediately suspend the bilateral diplomatic relations over the consistent interventionist and neocolonial stance of the Netherlands, which has insulted and continues to abuse Nicaraguan families with threats and cancellation of public works such as hospitals in indigenous and afro-descendant communities," the ministry said in a statement.

On Friday, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega condemned the Dutch interference in the country's affairs and said that he did not want to maintain relations with "this interventionist government" because Pirenne came to talk to Nicaraguans "as if Nicaragua were a Dutch colony.

Managua barred US Ambassador to Nicaragua Hugo Rodriguez from entering the country over his statements made during a hearing before the Senate in July. During the hearing, Rodriguez described Nicaragua as a "pariah state in the region" and branded Ortega's government a "dictatorship." Nicaragua, in turn, announced in July that it would reject Rodriguez should he be appointed the US ambassador to Managua.

Local media reported on Wednesday that Managua had declared EU Ambassador to Nicaragua Bettina Muscheidt persona non grata and notified her verbally that she was no longer welcome in the Central American country over a lack of respect for the country's sovereignty.

