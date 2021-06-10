UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Gov't Tells Social Networks To Register As Businesses - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Nigerian Gov't Tells Social Networks to Register as Businesses - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Nigerian government has said that social networks should register in the African country as commercial enterprises to be able to continue operations after the Twitter controversy, Nigerian newspaper Premium Times reported on Wednesday, citing Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Last week, Nigeria issued an indefinite suspension notice for Twitter, stating that the platform could be used to jeopardize the country's unity. This happened two days after the company deleted a tweet by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the minister, Twitter got in contact with the Nigerian authorities to resolve the issue.

One of the government's conditions is said to be that Twitter ” on a par with other social networks, like Facebook and Instagram ” be registered in Nigeria as a commercial enterprise.

In the deleted tweet, Buhari referred to the 1967-70 Nigerian Civil War and threatened to treat "those misbehaving today" in "the language they will understand." Some of the country's media interpreted the tweet as a threat to those supporting separation of Biafra, a southeastern region that attempted to secede in the late 1960s, resulting in a brutal armed conflict.

Related Topics

Facebook Twitter Threatened Company Lai Enterprise Nigeria Media Government Unity Foods Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

2 hours ago

Man gun down in Mastung

1 hour ago

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan P ..

1 hour ago

Ukrainian Government Unwilling to Implement Minsk ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan fully capable to generate more electricit ..

1 hour ago

UN Condemns' Attack on HALO NGO in Afghanistan, Ca ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.