Niinisto, Putin Discuss European Security, Situation In Ukraine - Helsinki

Niinisto, Putin Discuss European Security, Situation in Ukraine - Helsinki

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the European security and the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, the Finnish leader's press office said

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the European security and the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, the Finnish leader's press office said.

"The presidents discussed geopolitics, including European security and the situation in Ukraine. President Niinisto expressed his grave concern about the situation and stressed the need to maintain peace in Europe," the press office said.

