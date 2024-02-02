Nikki Haley battles Trump, and the odds, on home turf

Columbia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Nikki Haley tried to fire up the crowd at a South Carolina barbecue joint -- even though the polls say Donald Trump is set to smoke her in the Republican presidential Primary in her home state.

"Head to head, Trump does not beat Joe Biden. I defeat Biden," the former South Carolina governor told supporters on Thursday, as steam rose from piles of fried chicken and pulled pork on a buffet nearby.

The ex-UN ambassador is now the sole challenger to her former boss, with Haley, 51, hoping a home advantage will help her in the Palmetto State's primary on February 24.

Her message is aimed at more moderate Republicans and wavering Democrats -- focusing on the "chaos" of Trump's first term, and bashing both the 77-year-old and 81-year-old Biden as too old for a second term.

She faces an uphill battle. A Washington Post/Monmouth University poll released Thursday showed Trump leading Haley by 58 percent to 32 percent.

Still, supporters at Doc's Barbecue restaurant in South Carolina state capital Columbia said she could still win, describing the race as a choice between a "Republican and a fascist".

"I just love her moral fiber," said Sarah Rock, from Columbia, sporting a red, white and blue "I Pick Nikki" badge on her blouse. "She's not going to have criminal issues and I think she is what our country needs."

Jody Lowman, from Lexington, South Carolina said he loved Haley's stump speech. "Trump, he's going to lead us in another World War, if Biden doesn't do it for us," he said.