N.Korea Launched 2 Presumed Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - Japan Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said two projectiles were fired from North Korea towards the Sea of Japan, which are most likely ballistic missiles.

"The fact that North Korea has been carrying out a series of missile launches since last month is very regrettable.

Currently, there has been no confirmation of damage or injuries after the launches," the head of the Japanese government said, commenting on North Korea's missile launches.

Japan expressed its protest to North Korea over the launches, a senior cabinet official said.