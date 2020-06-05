UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Benefit' From Hydroxychloroquine For Virus: UK Trial

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:02 PM

'No benefit' from hydroxychloroquine for virus: UK trial

A major British trial of hydroxychloroquine has found it has "no benefit" for patients hospitalised with the coronavirus, researchers said Friday, announcing they had stopped tests of the drug

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :A major British trial of hydroxychloroquine has found it has "no benefit" for patients hospitalised with the coronavirus, researchers said Friday, announcing they had stopped tests of the drug.

"We have concluded that there is no beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalised with COVID-19," said a statement from the chief investigators in the Recovery trial, which is run by the University of Oxford and is testing a number of potential treatments for the new coronavirus.

They added they would stop "with immediate effect" recruiting patients to be given hydroxychloroquine, an old malaria and rheumatoid arthritis drug favoured by US President Donald Trump.

The randomised clinical trial -- considered the gold standard for clinical investigation -- and has recruited a total of 11,000 patients from patients from 175 hospitals in the UK to test a range of drugs.

Researchers said 1,542 patients were randomly assigned to hydroxychloroquine and compared with 3,132 patients given standard hospital care alone.

They found "no significant difference" in mortality after 28 days between the two groups, while there was also no evidence it would shorten the amount of time spent in hospital.

The announcement comes in the same week that the World Health Organization (WHO) restarted its trials of hydroxychloroquine after they were temporarily halted because of a now-retracted study in The Lancet medical journal.

Related Topics

UK World Drugs Trump Same Oxford Gold From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

1 hour ago

Ireland to quicken easing of lockdown: Prime Minis ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 05 June 2020

3 minutes ago

Russia to review structures on permafrost after Ar ..

3 minutes ago

France hopes Cup final can go ahead in front of fa ..

3 minutes ago

New Court Hearings on Adama Traore Case in France ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.