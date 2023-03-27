UrduPoint.com

'No Change' In US Footprint In Syria As Result Of Attacks On US Bases - White House

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 10:04 PM

'No Change' in US Footprint in Syria as Result of Attacks on US Bases - White House

The United States has not made any changes to its military footprint in Syria as a result of the recent attacks on US bases in the country, US National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The United States has not made any changes to its military footprint in Syria as a result of the recent attacks on US bases in the country, US National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"There has been no change in the US footprint in Syria as a result of what happened over the last few days," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We're not going to be deterred from continuing to go after this network in Syria by these militant groups."

The United States will continue its mission to defeat ISIS (Islamic State, banned in Russia), Kirby added.

On Thursday, a drone of presumably Iranian origin attacked a maintenance facility at the base in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, killing a US contractor and injuring six others, according to the US Department of Defense.

On Friday, in response to the drone attack, the US military carried out airstrikes on facilities belonging to groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing Syria's oil.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Syria Iran Russia ISIS Oil Aleppo Austin United States Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Guterres to Fulfill Request of UNSC Amid Vote on R ..

Guterres to Fulfill Request of UNSC Amid Vote on Russia's Draft Resolution - Spo ..

56 seconds ago
 Met office predicts more rains for next 4 days

Met office predicts more rains for next 4 days

57 seconds ago
 One dead in Kenya as fresh opposition protests tur ..

One dead in Kenya as fresh opposition protests turn violent

59 seconds ago
 US Sees No Indication Russia Intends to Use WMD in ..

US Sees No Indication Russia Intends to Use WMD in Ukraine - Kirby

9 minutes ago
 133 new corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NI ..

133 new corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan pavilion at Brussels festival attracts vi ..

Pakistan pavilion at Brussels festival attracts visitors

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.