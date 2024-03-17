'No paradox': Putin voters convinced re-election will bring peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sergiyev Posad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) To the sound of Russian pop music blasting from speakers at the polling station, Eduard Ishnazarov cast a ballot for the only candidate he thought could deliver peace: Vladimir Putin.

In the monastery city of Sergiyev Posad, northeast of Moscow, Russians taking part in this weekend's presidential elections told AFP they wanted to bring the military offensive launched by the Russian leader to an end -- by voting for him.

"I came to vote for a man who is doing everything to make sure that there is no war in the world," said Ishnazarov, 54.

He said he had full trust in Putin as Russian president and that he was "a man who can really save the world".

Facing no real competition, Putin is guaranteed to extend his grip on power in an election he has presented as a show of support for his military campaign on Ukraine.

The offensive is now in its third year.