MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) There are no prerequisites for the transition of situation in Ukraine into peaceful one, Russia is achieving its goals through its special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"You know that now the special military operation is going on, there are no prerequisites for any peaceful changes, so Russia is continuing to achieve its goals through its special military operation," Peskov told journalists.