UrduPoint.com

No Russians Aboard An-26 Cargo Plane, Which Crashed In South Sudan - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:13 PM

No Russians Aboard An-26 Cargo Plane, Which Crashed in South Sudan - Russian Embassy

There were no Russian citizens aboard the An-26 cargo plane that crashed in South Sudan, the Russian embassy said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) There were no Russian citizens aboard the An-26 cargo plane that crashed in South Sudan, the Russian embassy said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Associated Press reported that five people, including two Russians, had been killed in the crash of an An-26 cargo plane in the capital of South Sudan.

"In connection with the questions of the Russian media, the embassy reports that there were no Russian citizens aboard the An-26 cargo plane that crashed near the South Sudan's capital of Juba on November 2, which was carrying out a flight to deliver diesel fuel to the settlement of Maban in the Upper Nile state," the embassy said on Facebook.

The publications in Western media about the deaths of Russian citizens in the plane crash do not correspond to reality, it added.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Juba Sudan November Media

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 3 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 3 Nov 2021

23 seconds ago
 Americans Warm to Telehealth, 2 in 5 Prefer Virtua ..

Americans Warm to Telehealth, 2 in 5 Prefer Virtual Healthcare Over Office Visit ..

24 seconds ago
 Senegalese Writer Wins France's Most Coveted Book ..

Senegalese Writer Wins France's Most Coveted Book Prize

28 seconds ago
 Punjab Amateur Golf Championship to start from Nov ..

Punjab Amateur Golf Championship to start from Nov 5

29 seconds ago
 US adds Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware to 'black ..

US adds Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware to 'black list'

3 minutes ago
 Retired SP's allegations regarding appointments in ..

Retired SP's allegations regarding appointments in Sindh Police baseless: Spokes ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.