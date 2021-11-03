No Russians Aboard An-26 Cargo Plane, Which Crashed in South Sudan - Russian Embassy

There were no Russian citizens aboard the An-26 cargo plane that crashed in South Sudan, the Russian embassy said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) There were no Russian citizens aboard the An-26 cargo plane that crashed in South Sudan, the Russian embassy said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Associated Press reported that five people, including two Russians, had been killed in the crash of an An-26 cargo plane in the capital of South Sudan.

"In connection with the questions of the Russian media, the embassy reports that there were no Russian citizens aboard the An-26 cargo plane that crashed near the South Sudan's capital of Juba on November 2, which was carrying out a flight to deliver diesel fuel to the settlement of Maban in the Upper Nile state," the embassy said on Facebook.

The publications in Western media about the deaths of Russian citizens in the plane crash do not correspond to reality, it added.