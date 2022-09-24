No Visible Police Presence Reported in Beijing Amid Coup Plot Rumors

There was no visible security presence in Beijing on Saturday, a week before China celebrates the founding of the People's Republic, a Sputnik reporter said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) There was no visible security presence in Beijing on Saturday, a week before China celebrates the founding of the People's Republic, a Sputnik reporter said.

Unconfirmed media reports suggested this week that the Chinese military was plotting a coup during the so-called Golden Week of public holidays that precede China's National Day on October 1.

There are no signs of tensions in the capital, the Sputnik correspondent said. Everywhere people are going about their daily lives, including at landmark Tiananmen Square.

It is possible to travel to and from Beijing. Air and train tickets are available online, although prices are up ahead of the holiday week. There are no internet or social media blackouts or changes to tv schedules.

Hundreds of air flights to and from Beijing's airports have been cut, down from the reported thousands. Delays and cancellations have been an ongoing issue in China for months due to pandemic restrictions.