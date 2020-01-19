UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Appoints Korean Unification Talks Chief As New Foreign Minister - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

North Korea Appoints Korean Unification Talks Chief as New Foreign Minister - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) North Korea has appointed Ri Son Gwon, the former head of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC), as the country's new foreign minister, South Korea's Yonhap news Agency reported on Sunday, citing sources in Pyongyang.

According to the agency, ambassadors in Pyongyang have been notified of the appointment. The former CPRC chief, who has previously headed North Korean delegations during high-level talks with South Korea, will reportedly replace outgoing Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

The agency stated that the replacement of Ri Yong Ho, a specialist in conducting diplomacy with the United States, could indicate Pyongyang's lack of intention to continue denuclearization talks with Washington. The outgoing foreign minister held the post for four years, and traveled with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the US-North Korean summits that were held in February and June last year, the agency reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on January 7 called on Pyongyang to do everything possible to implement the agreement on a return visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Seoul.  Moon held talks with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang in September 2018, although was warned by North Korea on January 11 not to read into a birthday message sent by US President Donald Trump to Kim Jong Un.

US-North Korea denuclearization negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation walked away from negotiations that took place in Sweden in October, frustrated by Washington's unwillingness to offer any concessions.

Related Topics

Washington Visit Trump Ho Pyongyang Seoul South Korea United States Sweden North Korea Kim Jong January February June September October Sunday 2018 Post From Agreement

Recent Stories

Japan&#039;s Tourism Organisation, Etihad Airways ..

48 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns car bomb attack in Somalia

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 19, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon protesters lob traffic signs, branches at ..

13 hours ago

Brignone emulates mother but shares honours with V ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.