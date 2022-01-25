North Korea Presumably Launched 2 Cruise Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - Reports

North Korea is believed to have launched two unidentified cruise missiles from an inland area towards the Sea of Japan, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing military sources

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) North Korea is believed to have launched two unidentified cruise missiles from an inland area towards the Sea of Japan, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing military sources.

According to Yonhap, the South Korean defense infrastructure on Tuesday morning detected a test launch of presumably two cruise projectiles southward by North Korea. Further analysis of the information is underway, with no details disclosed yet.

The agency notes that, unlike ballistic missile launches, cruise missile tests do not infringe on UN Security Council resolutions. Therefore, the South Korean military generally does not inform the public about such tests.

North Korea has intensified its military activity since the beginning of the year, with four test-fires carried out in January, including two launches of allegedly hypersonic missiles, and two tests of guided ballistic missiles.

The latest test-fire was conducted on January 17, which Pyongyang claimed to be tactical guided missiles.

South Korea, Japan and the United State have repeatedly condemned Pyongyang's missile tests, saying that its missile program violates Security Council resolutions and undermines regional stability and security.

North Korea argues in the foreign ministry's statement released on January 14 that its efforts to modernize the national defense capability do not target any specific state and "did not do any harm to the security of neighboring countries." The statement stresses that enhancing its self-defense capabilities is its legitimate right as a sovereign state, which it refuses to abandon.