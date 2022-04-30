UrduPoint.com

North Korea Suspends Railway Traffic With China Over COVID-19 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 04:00 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) North Korea has suspended the railway traffic with China over the increasing threat of COVID-19, media reported on Saturday.

"At the request of the North Korean party, the authorities of Dandong have suspended the railway cargo traffic between North Korea and China ...

Workers and loaders are on a 14-day quarantine in a hotel," a North Korean source told the Yonhap news agency.

North Korea made this decision after an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Chinese border city of Dandong. The railway traffic will be suspended for at least 14 days.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 512.85 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 6.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

