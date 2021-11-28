Northern Peru Hit by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismological Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) A 7.5 magnitude earthquake was registered in northern Peru on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Tremors were logged at 10:52 GMT, and the epicenter was located at the depth of 80 kilometers (49.

7 miles) at a 45 km distance from the town of Barranca with 5,700 residents.

No data about possible casualties and damages have been received yet.

There is no tsunami threat, according to the US National Weather Service.