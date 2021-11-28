UrduPoint.com

Northern Peru Hit By 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismological Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Northern Peru Hit by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismological Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) A 7.5 magnitude earthquake was registered in northern Peru on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Tremors were logged at 10:52 GMT, and the epicenter was located at the depth of 80 kilometers (49.

7 miles) at a 45 km distance from the town of Barranca with 5,700 residents.

No data about possible casualties and damages have been received yet.

There is no tsunami threat, according to the US National Weather Service.

Related Topics

Weather Tsunami Earthquake Peru Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

15 minutes ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

45 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

45 minutes ago
 Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

1 hour ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.