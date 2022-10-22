UrduPoint.com

Norway Acquits Man Sentenced To 21 Years In Jail For Murdering Children

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Norway's top attorney Jorn Maurud apologized on Friday to a man who had spent almost 21 years in jail after being wrongfully convicted of murdering two children in 2000.

Viggo Kristiansen was found guilty in February 2002 of sexually assaulting and killing eight-year-old Stine Sofie Sorstronen and 10-year-old Lena Slogedal Paulsen. He had never admitted the crimes.

The attorney general said in a statement that an 18-month-long re-examination of his case found no new clues. On the contrary, the information that came to light weakened the evidence against him.

"I would therefore like to apologize on behalf of the entire prosecuting authority for the injustice that has been committed against him and his relatives," Maurud said.

This miscarriage of justice has had tragic consequences for both Kristiansen and the families of the murdered girls, whose deaths will now be investigated, the public attorney admitted. He said the justice system would have to deal with the aftermath and make sure this never happened again.

