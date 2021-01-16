Norway Introduces Obligatory COVID-19 Testing on Border From Monday - Government

Norwegian authorities have decided to introduce obligatory testing for coronavirus infection for all arrivals starting from Monday, the government announced on Saturday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Norwegian authorities have decided to introduce obligatory testing for coronavirus infection for all arrivals starting from Monday, the government announced on Saturday.

"The government introduces obligatory testing on border for all arrivals who come from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation. Testing at entry points will be introduced from 05:00 p.m. local time [16:00 GMT] on Monday, January 18," the statement said.

According to Health Minister Bent Hoie, those, who refuse testing without a proper reason, will be fined and will be required to spend quarantine in a special hotel.

Until now, Norway had a rule for entry, according to which everyone was required to undergo a test within 24 hours before arrival, however now this procedure will be carried out at airports, sea terminals or land border checkpoints.

Norway has so far confirmed over 58,000 cases of COVID-19 and 517 fatalities.