Norway Temporarily Suspends Simplified Visa Regime With Russia - Immigration Authority

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The Norwegian authorities have suspended the agreement with Russia on the simplified visa regime, the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration said on Thursday.

"The agreement on simplified visa issuance procedures between Norway and Russia is temporarily suspended starting September 22, 2022," the directorate said in a statement.

In this decision, Norway adheres to the general recommendations of the European Union, according to the statement.