Number Of Casualties In Haiti Earthquake More Than Doubles, Reaching 724 - Authorities

Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The death toll of the devastating earthquake in Haiti has more than doubled since the last estimate, reaching 724, media reported Sunday, citing the country's civil protection agency.

More than 2,800 people in total have been affected by the disaster.

"The death toll from the earthquake ...

has risen to 724: 500 in the south, 100 in the Grand'Anse department, 122 in the Nippes department and two in the Nord-Ouest department," the statement said as quoted by the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Earlier in the day, the agency said the number of people who had died in the earthquake was estimated at 304, while 1,800 others were injured.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday. A number of countries have already expressed their readiness to provide Haiti with humanitarian aid.

