Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Egypt Surpasses 22,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Egypt Surpasses 22,000 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The number of the confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Egypt has reached 22,082 as the country confirmed 1,289 new cases of the disease over the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increase since the outbreak, Khaled Mugahed, a spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Health, said on Friday.

"We have recorded 1,289 new positive coronavirus tests," Mugahed said in a statement, adding that 34 patients have died and 152 others have recovered over the past day.

According to the official, since the outbreak, 5,511 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 879 others have died.

Earlier in May, the authorities closed many public spaces and extended the curfew during the five-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which started May 24, to limit the spread of the coronavirus. All public transportation was stopped.

According to Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, starting May 30, shopping centers and institutions providing various services to citizens will resume operations. At the same time, the curfew will last for two weeks starting on the same date, while people will have to wear masks with violators being fined.

