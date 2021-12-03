UrduPoint.com

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Germany Surpasses 6Mln - Robert Koch Institute

Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased by 74,352 within the past 24 hours and thus surpassed 6 million, Robert Koch Institute said.

The exact number of registered coronavirus cases in Germany stands at 6,051,560.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by 390 to 102,568 people.

More than 5 million German people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

