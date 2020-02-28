Number Of Coronavirus Disease Cases In Spain Rises From 14 To 23 - Reports
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Spain has risen to 23, El Pais newspaper reported.
Earlier, the Spanish Health Ministry reported 14 coronavirus cases, not counting two cases of infection in foreigners who have already been discharged from hospitals.