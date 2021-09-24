Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 31,382 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) India has confirmed 31,382 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having surpassed 33,594,803 million, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 446,368 people, with 318 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.84 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 31,923 new coronavirus cases, with 282 fatalities.