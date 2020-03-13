UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Mexico Reaches 15 - Authorities

Fri 13th March 2020

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Reaches 15 - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Mexico's number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases has reached 15, as three more people, aged from 30-59, who have recently visited Spain and France, have tested positive, the country's general director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said.

"The country's total number of coronavirus-infected people has reached 15, as there are three cases that we have not reported previously," Alomia said at a press conference, which was broadcast on the Secretariat of Health's Twitter.

The three infected persons are residents of Mexico's states of Puebla, Durango and Queretaro. All of them have recently returned from Spain, while one of them has also paid a visit to France, according to the official.

Mexican authorities are studying 82 dubious cases, and 298 people have already tested negative.

In addition, another patient, who had coronavirus and already underwent 14-day, quarantine became the first who tested negative for the disease, he said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 128,000, with the death toll standing at 4,720 and the number of recovered people exceeding 68,000. The COVID-19 has already hit over 110 countries.

