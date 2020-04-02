Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Rises to 804 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has increased to 804 overnight, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has increased to 804 overnight, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, the official number of infected stood at 794.

"As of April 2, 10:00 [ 07:00 GMT] there are 804 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine, 20 of them are lethal.

[Some] 13 patients have recovered. We have registered 135 new cases in 24 hours," the ministry posted on Facebook.

Later in the day, a doctor from the Khmelnytskyi Military Hospital was diagnosed with COVID-19, becoming the first case among the Ukrainian armed forces, the Ukrainian military's medical forces said. Some ten servicemen reported to have been in contact with the doctor have been ordered to self-isolate.