Number Of COVID-19 Patients In Saudi Arabia Rises By 154 To 2,039 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:25 PM

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Saudi Arabia Rises by 154 to 2,039 - Health Ministry

Saudi Arabia has registered 154 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected to 2,039, a spokesperson for the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

The spokesperson said that 33 cases had been registered in the city of Medina, 30 in the city of Jeddah, 13 in the capital of Riyadh and the rest of the patients were in other districts.

The spokesperson said that 33 cases had been registered in the city of Medina, 30 in the city of Jeddah, 13 in the capital of Riyadh and the rest of the patients were in other districts.

According to the Saudi health authorities, 1,663 people are under medical treatment in specially equipped places, and 41 are receiving intensive medical care. A total of 351 patients have been fully recovered.

