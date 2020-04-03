Number of COVID-19 Patients in Saudi Arabia Rises by 154 to 2,039 - Health Ministry

Saudi Arabia has registered 154 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected to 2,039, a spokesperson for the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Saudi Arabia has registered 154 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected to 2,039, a spokesperson for the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The spokesperson said that 33 cases had been registered in the city of Medina, 30 in the city of Jeddah, 13 in the capital of Riyadh and the rest of the patients were in other districts.

According to the Saudi health authorities, 1,663 people are under medical treatment in specially equipped places, and 41 are receiving intensive medical care. A total of 351 patients have been fully recovered.