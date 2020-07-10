Number of Cybercrimes in Russia Almost Doubled Over Past 6 Months - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The number of cybercrimes in Russia has almost doubled, increasing by over 91 percent over the past six months, the Russian Interior Ministry's spokeswoman, Irina Volk, said on Friday.

"The growth of IT crime continues to be a significant factor that has a negative impact on the criminal situation in the country. In January-June, it amounted to 91.

7 percent compared to the same period last year, and the share of these illegal acts in the overall structure of crime reached 22.3 percent," Volk stated.

In previous statements, the ministry said that the number of crimes in the field of information and telecommunication technologies in Russia increased by 85.1 percent in the first five months of 2020, while their share in the overall crime increased to 21.7 percent compared to the same period last year.